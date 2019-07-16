Recent LaFayette High School graduate Jenna Sweatmon received $2,000 from the RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) Scholars Scholarship fund and an additional $1,000 from the Amanda Holekamp Scholarship.
In total, 24 students celebrated their commitment to academic achievement and community service at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House annual meeting on June 25.
“These kids absolutely work for these scholarships,” said AJ Goodwin, McDonald’s owner/operator. “That’s what we see when we go to the (RMHC annual meeting)/banquet. The students came up and they talked about what scholarship they had and what they were going to use it for. You could see these are people that feel as if they genuinely earned that and they’re determined to use it to their highest potential.”
Since 2002, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga has awarded more than $796,500 in scholarships to students with the help of its mission partner, McDonald’s, and the owners of the 50 restaurants in the area, as well as some dedicated gifts to the scholarship program. RMHC Scholars Scholarship recipients are selected based on their grade point average, community involvement, letters of recommendation and financial need.
Jane Kaylor, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House, said, “Awarding RMHC scholarships is always a highlight of our year. It is evident the young people chosen have worked very hard to be good students and community volunteers. They make the selection process both very difficult and at the same time very inspirational to our selection committee.”