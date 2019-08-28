The city of LaFayette is celebrating the beginning of the fall season with the second annual Autumn Rocks Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Autumn Rocks Day will include a golf tournament, the annual Fly-In, Heritage festivities, hayrides, inflatables and a tailgate party in the evening that will include a beer garden.
The event is free to attend and will last all day.
Harvest time
Throughout history, autumn is celebrated as a time where the harvest comes to an end for the year as crops are stored for the coming winter.
The leaves begin to fall, the days become shorter as day and night become equal in length. The temperature cools as the earth begins the transition from summer to winter.
In astrology, autumn is a time to be one with nature and all life forms as the sun moves into Libra.
Celebrating Autumn Rocks Day gives the community a chance to come together and be delighted in the way the city of LaFayette has thrived in 2019. This is akin to how our forefathers reaped the benefits from all of their hard work harvesting what was planted in the spring.
Golf tournament
Autumn Rocks Day will begin with the inaugural Autumn Rocks two-person scramble golf tournament kicking off at 9 a.m. at the LaFayette Golf Course. The entry fee for each team is $80 and includes lunch. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
The closest to the pin on hole No. 14 in each group will qualify for a $1,000 shootout.
The hole-in-one shootout will be Saturday evening on hole No. 18 from 100 yards, with a $1,000 cash prize. Multiple winners are possible, and the cash prize will be split among the winners.
To register, sign up at the LaFayette Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1 Fred Henry Drive.
Fly-In
The annual Fly-In at the LaFayette Airport will now be a part of Autumn Rocks Day with a start time of 10 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
Come out to the LaFayette Airport and enjoy vintage airplanes, as well as modern-day aircraft, helicopter rides and free inflatables for the kids. The Al Millard Walker County Stocking Full of Love will also be on hand providing refreshments. Proceeds from the refreshments will go towards the Stocking Full of Love program.
Intro to caving
There will be an introduction to wild caving, where interested parties will meet during the Fly-In at the Pigeon Mountain Grotto booth. Interested parties need to meet at the booth shortly before 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. departure times, so arrive a few minutes early for this outdoor adventure.
Each group will follow in caravan style to the Horseshoe Cave in Chickamauga for a spelunking experience with caving guides.
Anyone under 18 is required to be accompanied by an adult.
Dress should consist of long pants and sturdy shoes, and knee pads are encouraged. Helmets and lights will be provided.
Spaces are limited to the first 30 people, with 10 in each group. Bring a clean set of clothes to change into after the caving adventure as the caves are tight and muddy. Call 706-639-1590 to register. If you have questions, text Sara Keys at 423-413-3067.
Heritage at the Marsh House
The Marsh House in LaFayette will be celebrating our heritage with period-style activities lasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come out and get a taste of our heritage and local, historical culture at the historic Marsh House in LaFayette.
Tailgate party
On Saturday evening, it’s tailgate party time at the LaFayette Golf Course.
We will enjoy some college football on a large, outdoor multi-sided television display as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and enjoy some college football as kick-off starts at 8 p.m.
The Autumn Rocks 5K Run will begin at 6 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee that includes a T-shirt for the event. The registration proceeds will go towards the LaFayette Parks & Recreation youth program. Visit http://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?alias=clubs.bluesombrero.com/cityoflafayette to register for the 5K Run.
We will also have a live music performance by For Love Or Money from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You will be able to fill yourself up on plenty of barbecue and tailgate food.
A beer garden will be available for attendees over 21 years old. The golf course will host tailgate games like corn hole, giant Jenga and much more.
There will also be activities for kids, including free inflatables, hayrides and shelter building, so there is something for everyone.
The Autumn Rocks Day event is organized by LaFayette Parks & Recreation, the LaFayette “Hive,” LaFayette Golf Course, LaFayette Outdoor Adventures and Walker Rocks.
It’s harvest time, so come on out to the city of LaFayette Autumn Rocks Day!