On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at noon, the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library will present a framed Johnny Cash poster, signed by the son of Johnny Cash, to Sheriff Steve Wilson. The poster will later hang in the Ralph Jones Training Center on Probasco Street in LaFayette.
Sheriff Ralph Jones’ son Terry Jones will be in attendance. Local officials, the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, library staff and the LaFayette Woman’s Club will be in attendance. The public is invited to attend the presentation.
The posters were designed to commemorate the anniversary of the concert Johnny Cash played in LaFayette in 1970. The concert was in appreciation for Sheriff Jones. Cash was arrested in LaFayette in 1967 for prowling, public intoxication, and a variety of drug charges. Sheriff Jones ordered the charges against Cash be thrown out after a face-to-face talk with the country music singer. Johnny Cash credited Jones with turning his life around.
Johnny Cash posters and Ralph Jones guitar photos will be available for purchase after the presentation.
For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.