Every year I jot notes on what I expect in the coming year.
My expectations are not forecasts since I have no expertise in anything useful. I do have one of those magic 8-balls that answers generic questions with short answers.
After a look at the presidential candidates of the Democrat Party I have concluded that only a couple of them have any chance and that’s slim.
Since the first debate I have expected that if something does not shake out, then we can expect a “dark horse candidate” to emerge and win the nod of the party during the convention.
I asked the 8-ball a question to see what it had to say.
Will Hillary Clinton run for president in 2020. “It is likely.” So there you have it.
While we are on politics I think Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii, is not a good fit in her party and I think she'll switch. Her time in the national spotlight will grow.
I think things are going to get rocky with the British Royal Family this year. Bad news there.
I believe we can expect some movement in the certification of electric airplanes. The certification of aircraft and anything connected to them is a long, careful and pains-taking process.
Having reliable electric-powered aircraft would be a ground-shaker.
Last year I wrote you that I expect something to emerge on the number of reported UFOs and what the government knows.
The Navy released images of carrier-based aircraft trying to chaise a flying “tic tac” that performed in ways no known aircraft is capable. That was something.
I looked back to 1993 to see if there was anything entertaining in my “expectations” for that year and wrote:
“One day we will all have computers. They might be called by other names, but they will also be communication tools. They will include a telephone, and perhaps be able to connect you with a service that gives you directions when you get lost. That service will likely be a computer also.
“Three generations away people will be shocked to think of two vehicles meeting at highway speeds, coming from opposite directions and separated by a thin yellow line. By that time automobiles will be so well automated a driver will take the controls only in remote locations.
“Our telephone books will be supplied on disks to be read by our home computer. The disks will contain the numbers of everyone who has a telephone.
“One day in the near future you will be able to dial a person’s personal telephone number and reach him regardless of his physical location.”
My expectations for 1993 look like something written by someone who slept through high school science class.
There you have it. I hope I didn't expect too much.