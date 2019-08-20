Where'd he go?
Following a note from Allen in Bacon County, our exchanges covered much sandy ground from earthworms to childhood games.
Then I posed a question I always dig out when chatting with someone from Alma, Ga.
Whatever happened to O. F. Shearer?
People disappearing from small towns is not unusual, and after a few decades folks can't recall somebody who did a slow-motion pass-through and moved on.
Allen didn't know but remembered O.F.'s sister and, of course, recalled O.F.
Everybody who grew up in Alma during the 1950s sandy street days knew O.F. I think his father worked at the airport “flight service station.”
It was a busy place. Airport personnel took hourly weather observations at 55 minutes past the hour and sent them via teletype, then read them over the radio at five minutes past the hour.
Passing pilots asked by radio for weather information along their route
Alma had been an important way-point from the early days of aviation.
There have been “highways” in the sky, known as “airways” for years. Alma was on the “Red Route” from Atlanta to Miami via Jacksonville. Airways were identified by rotating white beacon lights on 50-foot towers, spaced about 10 miles apart.
The 24-inch beacons rotated at six revolutions per minute and were visible on a clear night from 40 miles away. Alternating white and green lights still indicate an airport.
Later a radio range replaced the lighted airway and that was replaced by a “Variable Omni Range,” the VOR, but GPS replaces all of it.
The Alma station closed long ago and I think Mr. Shearer transferred to the St. Simon's Island airport.
During high school O.F. and I happened up at the St. Simon's swimming pool and that was the last time I saw him. I was always curious: He was such a character.
O.F. was “spirited.” In a football game he loved to tackle. In school yard disagreements he wasn't particular what side he took.
One day, down at the Pittman house, I asked him why he used his initials and he said that he hated both of his names, and after swearing me to secrecy, revealed them. He had never been known by anything but the initials and he was “the third” O.F. Shearer. I didn't tell.
After tossing around notes with Allen I decided that a 10-year-old O.F. eschewing his given names didn't seem that quaint since Marshall Butler used his middle name.
After a long search I found O.F. I should have started sooner.
Oscar French Shearer III died in May 2018 and is buried in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Duval County, Florida.