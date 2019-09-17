Miss Mattie found me on her front porch swing.
That's where she told me to wait and I waited.
She crawled out of her nephew's car holding her large Sunday hat to her head with one hand and her cane in the other, gently pulled out by a female relative of unknown kin.
“You know we don't turn out early like y'all do,” referring to the congregation of the AME church she has attended all her life. “When y'all are at dinner we're just getting cranked up.”
What she really said was “we-uns” for “we” but I didn't think that would perfectly translate.
“All her life” means nearly a century. Miss Mattie is ninety-six and a half.
On several visits with his fascinating woman I wished to record our conversations. She wouldn't have it.
The subject is the same and varies by season. I'm learning how things were done in her childhood.
She said “Mattie” isn't her real name without embellishing. “That's just what my daddy called me like he called my older sister “Sister.”“ Sister is in a nursing home.
With sweating glasses of cool well water we started.
I asked how they got along during “The Depression.”
“We didn't have much money before, so we really didn't know the difference. We got by.”
“We didn't have to scratch around in the woods looking for something to eat like some folks.”
“Daddy raised a little cotton for money. Mamma traded eggs and butter for things she needed like needles and thread when the chicken peddler came 'round.”
Her daddy owned a “stout” young mule and they grew nearly everything they ate.
“This time of year we pulled corn. ‘Tuck’ pulled the wagon slow and we pulled and twisted an ear and tossed it into the wagon. It went that way until the field was pulled.”
As was common they didn't pay the miller for grinding the corn into meal or grits. “The miller kept a part as a toll and sold that to town folks.”
“We had hogs, chickens, a milk cow so we had meat and my daddy put fish traps in the creek.
“About Thanksgiving we cut sugar cane on shares with Mr. Tifton (neighbor). He had a cane mill and a sorry old mule. We loaned him Tuck to pull the sweep, the long pole that turned the mill.”
“Juice poured through a window screen and into a barrel. It was green and sweet. Kids loved the cane juice but yellow jackets did too. We had plenty of syrup.”
“We had turnips and potatoes under the smoke house and made jelly out of everything.”
“Momma strung up green beans and peppers with sewing thread. We had dried apples, beans. We ate well.”
And so went my Sunday afternoon with Miss Mattie.
She always had a stinger as I left and today she said; “When it cools off I'm making some fried apple pies”