I stumbled across an exhaustive list of phobias, which was entertaining reading.
For ages the list was topped by glossophobia, from the Greek word “glossa” meaning “tongue,” and later “language.” It means a fear of public speaking or “stage freight.”
Next is a fear of heights. I'm very uncomfortable in a glass elevator or being near a window of a tall building. I don't look out. Acrophobia is derived from the Greek word for “peak” or “summit.”
What? I've held a pilot's license for decades but point out it is not the same view of things. Fear of flying has its own name: aerophobia.
There are people who cannot fly. The fear is too great. Being confined in an aluminum tube has its own name, claustrophobia, from the Latin word for “shut in place.” I've seen these, and those folks cannot be in there. At all! They don't wait until the airplane door is closed.
There is another name for them: drivers.
My daughter, as a child, didn't like clowns. She didn't like to look at them, didn't want to hear about them, didn't want to think about them. She had a touch of coultrophobia, but outgrew it.
Some people, who call themselves “dog people,” haven't been diagnosed with ailurophobia because they seem to just dislike cats. It goes deeper than that.
It is not safe to be a spider around here. The Kansas Woman doesn't like them but I don't think it is at the arachnophobia level. I'm not big on killing spiders because they eat insects. Seeing a spider tells me I have too many bugs in the house and need to spray.
My first visit to a dentist is memorable. He was elderly, with trembling hands. I, with my mouth jammed shut, was as far back into the chair as I could scrunch. Sunlight reflected from the shiny instrument slowly coming closer.
That was the last thing I saw. I was found hiding in a grocery store. Over the years it didn't get better.
I found a dentist who suits me. Pain is not a thing. He is so smooth he had a wisdom tooth in his hand before I missed it. Whatever level of odontophobia I had, Mike Lamb, DDS cured it.
I knew a guy who bounced from woman to woman and passed on some good ones. He said he had a “commitment phobia.” I have another term for it: selfishness.
You hear the word xenophobia tossed around these days. Wiki defines it as “the fear or hatred of that which is perceived to be foreign or strange.”
There appears to be a phobia for everything from butterflies to sunlight, including snakes. I don't know why someone would want to play with a snake. They aren't warm and fluffy. If you agree with me, we might have ophidiophobia. So what!
President Roosevelt, in his first inaugural address, referred to the ultimate phobia in saying “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” That is, the ultimate fear is the fear of fear.
There is a name for that, phobophobia.