I'm not happy with the commercial aspect of Christmas and long ago asked my family to mark me off their list.
Buying stuff has nothing to do with Christmas.
With that off my chest I thought it would be fun to look back to see what Christmases have cost.
Many things that were popular decades ago, no longer exist.
You know what things cost now, but what were prices in 1979 and before.
In 1929 there were so few Christmas advertisements it doesn't earn notice.
In 1979 there were American hostages in Iran. At the movies were “10” and “The Muppet Movie”. A Mr. Coffee was $19.99, a set of aluminum cookware was $25. Rabbit coats started at $149, girls’ cowboy boots were $12.95, and lady's pantsuits cost $15.
In 1969 Gov. Lester Maddox rode bicycles in Christmas parades, Sirhan Sirhan was on a hunger strike, and the Sharon Tate murders were coming to trial.
“Midnight Cowboy” was at the local theater. Hai Karate sold for 92 cents, Lionel electric trains were $20, bicycles were $45, men's cardigan sweaters were $11.95, men's top coats were $23, a Polaroid “Swinger” was under $20. Clairol Hairsetters were $17. The “true to light” makeup mirror was $20, men's shoes were $20.95, and a Panasonic transistor radio was $8.95. You could get a Scrabble or Monopoly game for $3.27, scotch pine artificial trees were $9.97, a quart of Kraft mayonnaise was 38 cents, and sirloin steak was 97 cents per pound.
In December of 1959 Georgia mayors carried gifts to patients at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. You could drive to see “Ben Hur” in your $1,795 Ford Falcon. Men's shirts were $3.98, suits with two pair of pants were $69.95, clock radios were $22.88. Ladies’ cashmere sweaters were $24.95 and leather jackets $24.95. Doll carriages were $4.79, the electric train was $4.99, a pair of skates were $4.50, and a doctor kit was $.98. Coffee was 59 cents per pound, ham 49 cents per pound, and sirloin steak was 49 cents.
December of 1949 was the tenth anniversary of “Gone With The Wind.” Cowboy pistols were $1.47, men's shirts were $2.99, women's wool sweaters were $3.66, men's suits were $39.95, men's dress shoes were $4.99, men's overcoats cost $34.50, and a large doll was $4.99. A Red Ryder air rifle was $4.95, Dixie Flyer wagons were $7.95, a rocking horse was $12.95, and the skates were $2.49.
The premiere of “Gone With The Wind” was the most important story of December 1939. Shoppers found fur coats for $39, women's dresses for $5, gas ranges for $94, men's wool suits for $2.99, ladies shoes at $4, silk ties for 79 cents, cedar chests for $29.
Christmas gifts have become meaningless. I would much rather someone promise to write once a month or share a memory if they feel they have to do anything at all.
Christmas is getting more expensive all the time but the original gift was free to all of us.