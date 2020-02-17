I'm stuck.
The two years of my DirecTV contract just expired and the price jumped to a level that forces a decision today. Really.
It is a bundle. We have internet, land-line and satellite at a price that was reasonable but as time rolled on — well, you know how that goes. In order to have the bundle, I had to pay for something of no use, the land-line.
We've had this number since Noah's flood but it is a spam bucket.
That phone rang over two dozen times today and caller ID didn't display one name I knew.
The only recent call made on the land-line was to locate my cell phone. It was under couch cushions.
Many eliminate robo calls using Nomorobo on their phones I've tried to connect Nomorobo to the land-line, begged the phone company “customer-no-service” people to walk me through it, but it is a no-go.
Let's see. The phone company could keep a customer by offering help that would cost them nothing but they (#1) can't or (#2) won't. I vote for #2.
I'm going to the telephone office today. Customer service operators on the 800 number are located somewhere in Asia. I can't understand them.
Cable and satellite (media) companies charge us for channels we neither use nor want such as sports and fake news channels.
I think the people who want those channels should pay for them without help from me.
At a restaurant there is no extra charge for a more expensive meal someone else eats.
From what I've read the cable and satellite people are locking up as many people as possible because this new 5G is coming and will change everything
I don't know what 5G is but it will probably be faster and more expensive.
Whatever media comes into the house has to include the Hallmark channel
That channel comes with a “package” of channels nobody watches, like all-night commercials selling things that take up space on the kitchen counter but never used.
The Hallmark channel is a “girl channel” just like there are “girl cars,” “girl beers,” “girl shirts.” You know how that goes.
Hallmark movies predictably contain: sweet guys; boring old boy friends; no swearing; the girls are cute with lonely, broken hearts; blondes who can't make up their minds.
There is always a good but damaged man and the highest drama is selecting a Christmas tree.
I can get help finding my cell phone by getting on ham radio and asking whoever answers to call my cell.
But, what if the guy who answers is that damaged, brokenhearted guy who needs to talk about it?