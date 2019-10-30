La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.