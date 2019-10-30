Christians United for Israel (CUFI) North Georgia Chapter, along with Pastor Neal Grimes, invites the community to a “Israel Advocacy Breakfast” on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 66 Westbrook Road, Ringgold.
The purpose of this event is to share why Christians should support Israel and what you can do to defend Israel. An update on what is happening to the Jewish people around the world and the crisis in the Middle East is included. The event is open to the public. There is a $10 charge for the meal. Please call Margaret Bean at 423-645-1552 or e-mail her at mrbean1@catt.com to make a reservation. All people are welcome regardless of denomination or religion.
This event features Pastor Victor Styrsky is a nationally sought-after speaker on Israel and the issues facing the Jewish people. As CUFI’s National Outreach director and Eastern Regional coordinator, Pastor Styrsky has been a pastor, music director, and pro-Israel activist for more than 25 years. He is the author of “Honest to God — Christian Zionists Confront 10 Questions Jews Need Answered.” He has been a frequent speaker at college campuses, churches, synagogues, AIPAC, and for other pro-Israel organizations across the nation.
Additionally, special music will be provided by the Ringgold First Baptist Church’s Men’s Ensemble directed by Allen Goodwin. Rev. Eric Purser is minister of music at Ringgold First Baptist Church and sings with the group.
The Mount Pisgah Bible Study Group, directed by Barbara Dezoort with Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and a resident of Chickamauga, is part of the planning process for the “Israel Advocacy Breakfast.” The Bible study has coordinated with the CUFI North Georgia Planning Committee in preparing for this event.
The CUFI North Georgia Planning Committee has been working together for seven years to produce events such as this in the tri-state area. The Planning Committee’s composition includes local pastors, representatives from the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, and CUFI City directors. “It is important that the diversity of Christians in our region have the opportunity to learn about Israel and its needs,” said Margaret Bean, co-city director for the North Georgia CUFI Chapter.
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States with over 7.1 million members and one of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world. CUFI’s mission is to educate Christians about the biblical and moral imperatives to support Israel and to activate Christians to speak out on Israel’s behalf to churches, communities and leaders in Congress. CUFI provides a national association through which every pro-Israel church, para church organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel in matters related to Biblical issues. To contact Christians United for Israel go to www.cufi.org.
