The Ironman Foundation will provide a $160,000 grant over the course of five years to Walker County in advance of the Sunbelt Bakery Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee: A Family Bakery on May 19 and the Little Debbie Ironman Chattanooga presented by McKee: A Family Bakery on September 29. The community grant will help install 40 new fire hydrants in needed locations, providing additional coverage for Walker County first responders to handle emergency situations.
“It is the mission of the Ironman Foundation to create positive, tangible impact in our race communities through grant funding and volunteerism,” said Sarah Hartmann, executive director of the Ironman Foundation. “With this partnership, we are able to directly impact the safety of Walker County residents. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Walker County and honored to support the community.”
“We are honored and delighted to continue hosting Ironman events in Walker County,” said Shannon Whitfield, Walker County commissioner. “This prestigious and global event provides us with an outstanding opportunity to showcase our beautiful county. We appreciate our Ironman partners making this investment in our community.”
Ironman athletes will experience the beauty of Walker County as they ride through the area on the bike course for both Little Debbie Ironman Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery and Sunbelt Bakery Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery. This bike course was voted as one of the top 10 courses on both the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 global circuit in the 2017 and 2018 Athlete Choice Awards.
“Ironman provides a valuable economic benefit to Walker County far beyond just this investment,” added Robert Wardlaw, Economic & Community Development Director for Walker County. “We have already enjoyed numerous return visits from previous Ironman athletes who eat, shop and stay in Walker County. They have all discovered why Walker Rocks!”
The Ironman Foundation Community Fund provides community and volunteerism grant opportunities to non-profit organizations where Ironman and Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series events are held. This year’s grant funding brings the total giveback to more than $633,000 in the Chattanooga and North Georgia regions. In 2019 the Ironman Foundation will distribute more than $1.7 million in grant funding to support the needs of Ironman race communities across North America.