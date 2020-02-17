Whether it's a leak in your ceiling or a basement filled with water, water damage can require a costly fix.
Here are a few home improvements to make water damage less likely:
- Regularly check your roof for signs of damage, such as excessive wear on shingles or missing shingles.
- Seal your basement. Thick coatings, paint and silicate-based sealers may help minimize or prevent water damage. Each method varies in application and cost.
- Replace washing machine supply hoses. Plan for new ones every three to five years as part of a proactive maintenance plan.
- Add or update drainage. Use gutters and downspouts to make sure water is diverted away from your home and its foundation.
If floodwaters partially or fully submerge your car, it can mean extensive damage and costly repairs. Here's what to do after the waters recede:
- Survey potential damage. Note the depth of the floodwaters in relation to your car. Avoid starting a flooded car; this will cause more damage if there is water in the engine.
- Act quickly. Submersion of a vehicle in salt water — which is more damaging than fresh water — makes the chances of corrosion much higher. Start drying out your vehicle as quickly as possible, and contact a towing service to get it back to higher ground. Oil, transmission fluid and lube may need draining before a tow.
- File a claim. Your insurance company along with a qualified mechanic will uncover how extensive the problems caused by flood damage may be.
For more flood-related information, visit https://search.usa.gov/search?v%3Aproject=firstgov&query=flood&affiliate=nws.noaa.gov.
For sump pump information, visit https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/sump-pump-basics.