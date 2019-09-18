Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty and Troopers Treasures have joined forces for National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Weekend. The Ringgold event will be hosted at Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty at 7616 Nashville St. in Ringgold on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a five-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website.
In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions. Coldwell Banker launched “Old Dog New Dog,” a national advertising campaign that told the stories of a family and an older homeless dog who find each other thanks to the Coldwell Banker agent who is volunteering at a pet adoption event. “Old Dog, New Dog” ranked as the highest-rated real estate ad of 2018, according to Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring the impact of television and digital advertising.
“We are fortunate enough to help people in the Ringgold community find new homes every day,” said Deane Clayton with Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty in Ringgold. “Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.”
For more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at, go online to http://www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project, visit http://blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs.