On Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a Christmas open house at the Cravens House, located on Lookout Mountain.
The house will be decorated in a manner very similar to the Civil War era. This special holiday event will take place from 6-8 p.m., with tours beginning every 30 minutes. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, and for more information about this event, contact the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786.
Few American communities have experienced anything comparable to that of Chattanooga between the series of battles in November 1863 and the end of the Civil War in 1865. As Union armies remained in the vicinity to prepare for further movements into the heart of the Confederacy, the town retained the appearance of an armed camp. This program explores how the soldiers and residents of Chattanooga celebrated the holiday season under Union occupation 155 years ago.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.