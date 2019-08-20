North Georgia HealthCare Center will host the 2019 Community Health and Fitness Extravaganza at the Colonnade Center sponsored by National Boiler Service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
This is a free event that will provide health and nutrition/fitness-related resources and information to address the health questions and concerns of the entire family. There will be information available for individuals and families of all ages.
The event will have a variety of vendor booth participants providing information, demonstrations and screenings. Chiropractors, pediatricians, dentists, vision, hearing, massage, nutrition, exercise and financial services are just a few of the vendor types who will offer information and resources. Kindred Home Care will be offering the Virtual Dementia tour and there will be door prizes given away throughout the event. Mike Key of Mike Key Entertainment will provide music and serve as emcee of the event. Also, onsite will be a Catoosa Fire Department fire truck and personnel offering truck tours.
Free screenings being offered are health screenings by North Georgia HealthCare for BP and A1C sugar, vision by Professional Eye and hearing by Hearing Aid Services of Ringgold.
The CHI Memorial Mobile Mammography and Lung Units will be onsite to offer screenings. Though not free the CHI staff will file insurance, Medicare and/or Medicaid claims for the tests. Interested individuals may call Cherri at 706-935-6442 to pre-register or if questions concerning the screenings or payment. (Any required deductibles and/or co-pays will need to be paid by the patient at time of service.) In addition, Walgreens (Nashville Street, Ringgold location) staff will be onsite to provide flu shots and will also file Medicare or other insurance.
This event is being offered to area residents free of charge. There will be some refreshments and also snacks available for purchase.
Vendor participants can register through Tuesday, Sept. 3, or as long as space is available. Visit www.colonnadecenter.org to reserve your space. This is a great opportunity for community service as well as business promotion for business owners and agency representatives who offer any product or service to improve an individual’s overall health whether physical, mental, financial or spiritual. Feel free to email smitchell@nghcc.com with questions.
Contributing sponsors: Community National Bank and Flegal Insurance
NGHCC is a 501c3 non-profit, FQHC primary healthcare center and 340B pharmacy serving Catoosa and the surrounding North Georgia counties and Greater Chattanooga, with a focus on our underserved residents.