Tanya Nave, assistant pastor for The Haven, said her ministry was created "to help people in need, to provide them a community, and to help people reach the next chapter of their lives where they can be happy and thriving."
The ministry needs to move, now that it has purchased a new building that will serve the ministry and its community better, Nave said on Thursday, July 11. But Nave does not want anyone in need to be concerned about the move, because the new location will still be in LaFayette.
The new home for the ministry will be at 415 Chestnut St., a property that was affordable to purchase, but which will require extensive work to make habitable for operations. Thus, before the ministry can move, the organization that tries to help others get on their feet will need a little help to make its next physical property operational and safe.
In order to make the building safe for occupancy, there are some changes that need to be made to ensure state regulations are met. The building needs several updates, including an air quality check, new heating and air, fire alarm systems, and several other things. The cost of all this would be around $6,000, which The Haven is saving for at this time.
The Haven is currently paying rent and utilities at their location of occupancy, as well as mortgage and insurance in the new building. Once in the new building, they plan to hold things such as resume workshops, woodworking classes for kids, and many more activities and outreach opportunities in the community.
According to Nave, one upcoming community event being sponsored by the ministry will help to get people familiar with where their new location will be, as well as serve to bring the community into partnership with the ministry through participation. This can happen through the community block party being thrown by The Haven at the new location in LaFayette on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2-9 p.m.
There will be live music, a baking competition, a corn hole tournament, and many more fun and family friendly activities. The corn hole tournament fee is $20 per couple, and the registration sheet for it will be posted on the ministry's Facebook event page.
All proceeds will be going toward The Haven and its mission. To make donations to The Haven, visit The Haven Facebook page or gofundme page, which are both titled "The Haven-LaFayette."
Nave recently shared a touching blog post on the ministry's Facebook page regarding what they do and why they do it, for those who are unfamiliar with their ministry or missed the earlier Walker Messenger article on their philanthropy, stating:
"You see, we have absolutely no idea who will walk into The Haven at any given moment, or what situation they may be in." she said in the post, "which means we are almost never prepared, that we have to be mentally and spiritually equipped at all times. Will we be walking through the flames with this person? Will we be crying with this person? Will we be fighting beside this person? Do they come only for prayer, or are they seeking a family? Will they need more than just support? Do we have the means to fully help them? Do they truly want the help they’re seeking? Are they ready for the help they desire?
The most common, and hardest... Am I ready to hear the story they have to share?"
She continued, "In the end, we are a melting pot. We are truly a community outreach who’s focus is on the Gospel. While we aren’t always prepared, we are always ready! Our hearts, our minds and the beautiful Spirit of The Lord that dwells within us... We are here!"