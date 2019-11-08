It’s not every day you get to have breakfast with Santa. Thanks to Catoosa County Parks and Recreation you’ll have that chance this year. And you can bring the kids.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Jolly Elf himself will be at the Poplar Springs Gym, mixing with the common folk for breakfast and crafts. Some of his elves, disguised as local residents, will be set up selling handmade crafts.
Breakfast with Santa will be free pancakes for children 12 and under. Sausage biscuits and drinks will be for sale – $2 for a sausage biscuit and a drink. All food is while supplies last (before the reindeer gobble it all up).
Children will get to decorate wood ornaments and write letters to Santa and place them in a special mailbox. Grownups will have a chance to shop with vendors who will be set up selling crafts and holiday gifts.
CCPR says that in spite of bad weather last year, close to 300 people attended Breakfast with Santa. They expect many more this year. Vendor space this year has already been sold out.