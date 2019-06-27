Dalton Green of Ringgold is one of 10 students selected to receive Georgia Farm Bureau Scholarships for Agriculture for rising college juniors and seniors in the amount of $2,000.
The scholarships recognize and assist deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
Green, the son of Michael and Shelly Green, is a rising junior in the UGA College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences. He is pursuing a degree in agricultural education. He is president of the UGA Collegiate FFA Chapter, is a member of the UGA Cattlemen’s Association and has served on the UGA Rural Student Committee. He received his American FFA Degree in 2018.
Locally, Green is a board member of the Battlefield Farmers Market and serves on the Walker County Ag Festival planning committee.
“The GFB Scholarship for Agriculture is one of the ways Georgia Farm Bureau contributes to the development of the future leaders of Georgia Agriculture,” said GFB President Gerald Long. “We’re happy to help them prepare for their careers in agriculture.”