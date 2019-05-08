Grass Roots Health, which opened its second retail location in Fort Oglethorpe last month, is looking to educate area consumers about cannabidiol (CBD) and policy surrounding the hemp industry at an educational open house at the new store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
“People who have visited our Fort Oglethorpe shop have had questions surrounding the legality of CBD, as well as how the products will affect them,” said Elisha Millan, founder of Grass Roots Health. “I know that there is conflicting information floating around out there, so I’m inviting community members to come and visit with us so we can address those concerns.”
The event will take place at Grass Roots Health in Fort Oglethorpe at 1857 Battlefield Parkway. Customers are invited to come by the store at their convenience. A limited supply of samples will be available for those interested in trying a CBD product and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.