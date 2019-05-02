Gen. George S. Patton, the famous World War II commander, called the U.S. 6th Cavalry his “household cavalry.” The Fighting 6th was the regiment that served as Patton’s eyes and ears as his massive U.S. Third Army spread across Southern Europe in 1944.
Patton’s grandson, George Patton Waters, will be the guest speaker at a celebration dinner for the 100th anniversary of the 6th Cavalry’s arrival at Fort Oglethorpe in 1919. Called “Remembering my Hero,” the family-friendly dinner will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Gerard Church, 3049 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe. Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person or $75 for dinner and a pre-dinner reception with Waters at the 6th Cavalry Museum, 6 Barnhardt Circle, in Fort Oglethorpe.
Waters travels the world to share stories about his famous grandfather. A veteran of the U.S. Navy himself, Waters travels with memorabilia of Patton’s, including the general’s West Point class ring, boots, riding crop and revolvers.
“Pat first visited the museum in 2011 for our outdoor WWII re-enactment and dinner,” says 6th Cavalry Museum board chair Durinda Cheek. “Hearing his personal insights about the general was fascinating. He’s been a true friend to the museum ever since and gave us permission to create the Patton Prayer Christmas card as a fund-raiser.”
Among the stories Waters shares are his first view of his larger-than-life grandfather, who showed up at the 5-year-old’s home in full military regalia, including the iconic ivory-handled revolvers that he loved.
“We’ve all heard about Patton, his colorful language and competitive nature,” says 6th Cavalry Museum Executive Director Chris McKeever. “Hearing Pat give personal testimony about his grandfather’s love of country and the responsibility that came with commanding the Third Army offers a perspective not found by watching the movie.”
McKeever adds, “To have Pat join us to celebrate our 100th anniversary is very special and shows his commitment to honoring our veterans and recognizing the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe.”
The dinner benefits the nonprofit 6th Cavalry Museum and its mission to share the history and legacy of the U.S. 6th Cavalry and those who served at the U.S. Army post in Fort Oglethorpe through exhibitions, re-enactments, and school programs.
“Mr. Waters appearance in Fort Oglethorpe is a rare gift to historians, students, and military enthusiasts all over the Southeast,” adds McKeever. “People should not miss the opportunity to come hear this extraordinary, personal perspective on an American hero.”
Remembering my Hero is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America and the city of Fort Oglethorpe. To learn about sponsoring the event or purchasing a table for veterans, contact Chris McKeever, executive director, at 706 861-2860.