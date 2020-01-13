The National Future Farmers of America is planning activities in February month to encourage more Chickamauga students to flock to careers in agriculture.
“Not everybody has to be a doctor or a nurse,” Gordon Lee High School FFA alumni contact Michael Green said. “The FFA helps people become more well-rounded, and it provides good support for local farmers.”
Chicken houses, beef cattle and hay production make an economic impact in Walker County.
Green met recently with the Chickamauga’s Board of Education and the City Council to discuss National FFA week, Feb. 23-29, when the FFA will raise funds, celebrate and educate the community about agriculture.
“We use the funds we raise to first assist the needs of the local FFA chapter, second to promote agriculture in northwest Georgia (and) third to support those in our area within the industry by raising awareness of agricultural benefits,” Green said.
Merchants are encouraged to decorate their storefronts in the colors blue and gold during that week. Blue and gold street banners will be hung on light poles.
Collection boxes for a canned food drive will also be available at assorted stores in Chickamauga.
“All the FFA chapters in the state of Georgia try to donate as much as they can,” Green said. “The food goes to the people in the community.”
Even people who did not attend Gordon Lee can participate in the FFA alumni’s efforts “to support young people who want to have a future in agriculture,” Green said.
“You don’t have to work on a family farm to promote agri-business,” he said.
A variety of different activities will take place throughout the week, including a fundraising night at Jack’s Restaurant in Chickamauga on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4-8 p.m. with a percentage of the sales going to the FFA.
Feb. 29 will be a Celebration Night for Agriculture at the Walker County Civic Center, featuring comedian Tim the Dairy Farmer, entrepreneur Kerry McCoy, and musician Wesley Crider.
Weather permitting, a tractor show and parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 22.