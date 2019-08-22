There will be a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Fairyland Elementary School, 1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be the main speaker.
A meet-and-greet with photo opportunities begins at 5:30 p.m. The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Also taking part are Mayor David Bennett and other elected officials of Walker County. State Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Steve Tarvin have been invited.
There will be an opportunity to ask about voting machines and any changes the Secretary of State’s Office has made during this early part of his tenure. To learn more about the role of the secretary of state there is a website connected to the State of Georgia’s website. Raffensperger also has his own Facebook page to give insights to him as a citizen. He will be traveling a long way from home and work. It is an honor to see him in Walker County.
Another goal of this meeting is to create awareness of the importance for all citizens to vote in Walker County for many positions such as five county commission seats, school board members and more. The motto is “Vote when the polls open and encourage everyone you know to vote!” Therefore, a voter registration opportunity will be available either by paper (you mail it to his office) or a quick on-line (less than 5 minutes) registration. Someone will be there to assist with registration.
Entertainment activities are also on the program. These include children singing, Boy Scouts with our flags to salute, Brownies or Girl Scouts giving directions and handing out programs, the results of an essay contest instigated by the amazing principal, Jeremy Roerdink. The plan is to begin early since it is a “school night” and to finish at a good time.
Special thanks to Principal Roerdink and his staff for hosting this event in the gym, newly air conditioned. Notice while you are on campus their STEM learning center right in the middle of the lake. Additional parking is available at the red brick Methodist Church sidestreet and parking lot.
This town hall meeting could be a sellout. Register early. Two more town hall meetings are planned. One will be in October, and Law Enforcement Night will be in January. Public welcome.