In the middle of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for 50 North Georgia counties, including all of metro Atlanta until Friday, Feb. 7, as a result of the excessive rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday.
With much of Georgia experiencing damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall of up to six inches in some areas, emergency crews have had to monitor flash flooding on state routes and interstates as well as on local streets and roads.
With so many parts of the state experience this severe weather, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOT) is promoting safe driving tips for motorists to exhibit if they must be out on the roadways.
For motorists, the number one task is to be cognizant of standing or rushing water, and to respond appropriately to road conditions that could change quickly.
When heavy rainfall occurs in a very short amount of time, water on roadways – even with storm drains that function well under normal rainfall – can rise temporarily just like creeks and rivers. As storms move through Georgia, GDOT encourages drivers to be careful, slow down, and if visibility becomes compromised, pull over until the heavy rain passes.
GDOT also wants to make the public aware of options in case anyone does encounter dangerous conditions on the road.
If an incident occurs on the roadway, call for HERO or CHAMP assistance through 511, and remain in your car – with lights and flashers on until help arrives.
For up-to-the-minute traffic updates, motorists can also download the Georgia 511 app.
Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays. More information is available at www.511ga.org.