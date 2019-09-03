A multitude of local folks turned out on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day in the Streets in Fort Oglethorpe, in spite of the heat.
Several blocks of Lafayette Road were blocked off for the festival that featured food vendors, arts and crafts, music, inflatables for children, a cruise-in that included antique tractors, a talent show, a corn hole tournament, a Little Miss Labor Day pageant and much more.
Ryan Ralston, president of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association and pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, headed up the event, along with a crew of volunteers from his church and other churches.
Good food, entertainment and handcrafted and homegrown gift items filled over 60 booths. Children could be seen at every turn wearing scaled down firefighter hats that were being given away by the Fort Oglethorpe Fire Department, which was also giving away pencils topped by fire hat and fire hydrant erasers. Perry’s Promise, an animal advocacy group, was on hand to provide information about their spay-neuter aid and programs to help senior citizens who have trouble affording food for their pets.
The festival spread not only down Lafayette Road but into the parking lots and onto the lawns of churches and businesses along the route.
Ralston says many people came together to make Labor Day in the Streets happen: “We had a great team of people who worked really hard.”
The only complaints of the day were against Mother Nature for acting as if it was early September in the south and she had no right to blast anyone who stepped outside with heat and humidity. Fortunately, a lot of people thumbed their noses at her and went about having fun in the sun.