Join Walker County Extension as it hosts a Fruit Tree Field Day on Friday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5981 Ga. Highway 157, Rising Fawn. Classroom sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and topics are: recommended varieties, site considerations, disease and insect management. Field demonstrations will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at a local orchard and will cover proper pruning, planting, spray equipment, and safety. Registration is $10 and due to Walker County Extension by Jan. 20. Refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. The class is limited to the first 20 participants. To register call Walker Extension at 706-638-2548 or visit the Extension office at 102 East Napier Street in LaFayette.

