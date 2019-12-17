Join Walker County Extension as it hosts a Fruit Tree Field Day on Friday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5981 Ga. Highway 157, Rising Fawn. Classroom sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and topics are: recommended varieties, site considerations, disease and insect management. Field demonstrations will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at a local orchard and will cover proper pruning, planting, spray equipment, and safety. Registration is $10 and due to Walker County Extension by Jan. 20. Refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. The class is limited to the first 20 participants. To register call Walker Extension at 706-638-2548 or visit the Extension office at 102 East Napier Street in LaFayette.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Cold case: Information sought to solve murder of Flintstone business owner
- Five celebrate graduation from Floyd County Drug Court
- Sex offender sought in Calhoun and other places for exposing himself and attempting to lure children arrested
- Rockmart man, who was a elementary school parapro, sentenced for possession of child pornography
- School officials are concerned that dual enrollment will face cuts in the next legislative session
- GHSA denies Calhoun High School's Appeal, Jackets Class 5A bound
- Lindale veteran has 35 ft Christmas tree decorated for the first time since cancer diagnosis
- Bullet pierces window of a home near Cave Spring
- Marjorie Greene officially shifts campaign to District 14 seat
- Hope's House now open as day center and resource facility for Rome's homeless