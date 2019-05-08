Dave Mayo sat in his truck at the Nashville airport, keeping company with a large wolf-looking, Colorado-bound dog named Odin, at 5:30 a.m., May 1, reflecting on the many things that made him the right person to have embarked on this particular mission.
Just the day before, Odin was housed at Catoosa County Animal Control (CCAC). A Colorado wolf-hybrid rescue saw him on CCAC’s Facebook page and expressed interest in him, but the rescue was not registered to pull from the shelter. The solution was to work through a local rescue -- North Georgia Animal Alliance (NGAA).
Arrangements were made and Odin was sent to VCA Catoosa Animal Hospital for an interstate health certificate and scheduled to fly to Colorado the next day. CCAC donated an airline-compliant carrier. Now Odin needed someone to get him to the airport by 5:30 a.m. Central Time. Enter Mayo, who thought he would be driving the dog to the Chattanooga airport but didn’t flinch when he found out he was wrong.
Mayo, who has worked with numerous rescues and is currently dog coordinator for NGAA, has been rescuing dogs and making transfer runs for 16 years. Some runs are to rescues in Atlanta, some to a meeting point in Tennessee, three hours from Mayo’s home, where the dogs are switched to a long-distance carrier headed to Pennsylvania, and others to various places near and far.
When Mayo picked up Odin from the vet, he said the dog seemed depressed. “He was afraid and shut down,” says Mayo. “I don’t think he’s had an easy life. Outdoors he tried to hide under bushes and brush. Inside, he turned his face to a corner and wouldn’t look at anyone.”
Mayo wasn’t always a dog lover. As a Dayton, Ohio, police officer for 27 years, he said he came to view dogs as a problem. “We got a lot of dog calls -- dogs running loose, barking and annoying neighbors, dog bites.”
But after retiring and moving to rural Georgia, Mayo and his wife adopted a basenji from a friend who was a breeder. “The dog had an under-bite and some other problems that made it unsuitable for selling as a purebred,” says Mayo, “and it needed a home.”
Mayo says basenjis can be difficult and Mickey was no exception. Mayo found he had a way with dogs. “I became more empathetic toward dogs,” he says. And it was a good thing, because as he walked Mickey on the lightly traveled roads around his home, he started finding abandoned dogs, which led him to contacting rescues and eventually working with them. Over the years, he and his wife got attached to some of the dogs and kept them.
But all the dog and rescue experience was not the only thing that made Mayo the perfect person to take charge of Odin’s transport.
After retirement, Mayo decided to take work driving for a limousine company to earn some extra income. For 12 years, he made short and long runs, taxiing people to, among other places, airports. He came to know both the Atlanta and the Nashville airports well and became accustomed to odd requests, unusual passengers, odd hours and glitches in plans. Police work had equipped him to manage urgent situations calmly and quickly.
As it turned out, Odin’s journey became more complicated than a trip to the airport. Mayo left his home at 3 a.m. on transport day and arrived in Nashville 5 a.m. Central Time. “I had to be there two hours before load time,” he says. “Most airlines don’t transport pets. Odin was going on Alaska Airlines because they were $250 cheaper than the only other airline willing to transport him.” Odin had to be loaded before the luggage because he had to be placed in a part of the cargo hold, closer to the plane’s engines, that maintained temperatures friendly to life. It can get to well below zero in a cargo hold.
That’s where the first glitch came in. At the last minute, the loading agent noticed that Odin’s paperwork said he had to be kept in a temperature range of 60-85 degrees. Even the warmest part of the hold could drop to freezing for part of the flight. That wasn’t a problem for a thick-coated dog, but paperwork is paperwork.
Mayo called the VCA office manager at her home in Ringgold at 6:30 a.m. “Fortunately, she answered,” he says. “But it was the vet’s day off. She managed to get ahold of him and he changed the paperwork and emailed it to the airport.”
But by the time all this was accomplished, the other luggage had been loaded and Odin’s chance had passed. The next flight that could take the dog left 12 hours later, at 5:30 p.m., and stopped in Seattle with no connecting flights to Colorado until the next morning.
Mayo called the Colorado rescue and they were able to find a Seattle rescue to keep the dog overnight and get him to his flight the next morning. Mayo spent much of the day in Nashville with Odin. Driving home, he had to stop for a nap because what he had thought would be a trip of four hours had turned into a 12-hour adventure.
Was it all worth it for just one dog? Mayo says it reminds him of a story he once read. “A man saw a boy picking up starfish from the beach and throwing them back into the ocean so they wouldn’t die. The man laughed at the boy and told him there were miles of beach and hundreds of starfish, that the few he was saving made no difference. The boy picked up another starfish and tossed it into the ocean and said, ‘I made a difference to that one.’”
Odin arrived in Colorado safely, and once he was in a stable environment and surrounded by love, he started to come out of himself. Mayo says it was worth it -- he made a difference for Odin.