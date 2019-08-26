The first annual Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County library Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraiser was a success $5,355 was raised for library programs.
The event was held at the LaFayette Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 24th. It featured an Italian meal donated by the Olive Garden in Chattanooga. Dessert and Drinks were donated by Judge Shelia Thompson. Friends of the Library members and community members donated bottles of wine for the Blind Wine Raffle. Kay and Steve Ledbetter donated a 2016 vintage bottle of Dom Perignon as the wine prize for the evening.
Local celebrities lent their acting talents to put on a Murder Mystery for the 150 guests in attendance.
Friends of the Library president Rachel Oesch Willeford said there was enormous community support. “ It was a sold-out event with very little expenses thanks to donations and the celebrity actors donated their time to put on a great show for the audience,” she said.
Willeford said plans for next year’s event are already underway.
If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Library or need more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email her at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.