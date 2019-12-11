The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library donated a check for $9,000 to the library.
The money was raised throughout the year during community fundraisers, business and individual donations, and memberships.
Library Manager Tim York says the money will be put to good use. “The money donated today will go to help fund projects and programs used throughout the year.”
Rachel Oesch Willeford, president of the Friends of the Library, says more money was raised this year. “Thanks to all the support from the community we raised an additional $1,000 this year.”
For more information about the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.