Nearly seven out of 10 smokers say they want to quit completely, according to research from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but quitting is not easy.
To help people in North Georgia be successful, CHI Memorial offers a free seven-week Freedom From Smoking program which helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.
On Tuesday, July 2, a new session of Freedom From Smoking will begin at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Ringgold. The class is offered every Tuesday for seven weeks from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Freedom From Smoking is an American Lung Association program that has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 37 years. The program is designed for a small group setting. Anyone who has a desire to stop smoking should call 423-495-7778 to register for the class. There is no charge for the program.
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Ringgold is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 200, Ringgold.