Celebrating the birth of the United States takes center stage at the 13th annual “Patriotism at The Post” concert and fireworks show slated to take place at historic Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The festivities include Tabernacle Big Band’s patriotic concert and sing-a-long, Chalk Art festival, food, kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark. Children, age 10 and younger, can compete by dressing in their best patriotic outfit showing off their best red-white-and-blue with prizes awarded. Boy Scout Troop 316 from Flintstone will present the colors at the opening ceremony prior to the concert.
Tabernacle Big Band first donated its services in 2012 and will again headline the concert with their 1940s-era band of trumpets, trombones, saxophones and rhythm section. The band performs jazz and patriotic arrangements as well as “Glenn Miller”-style swing music. The patriotic sing-a-long encourages the audience to join in with song sheets available. All military veterans are recognized and asked to stand when their branch of service song is played during the “Service Salute.” The crowd is encouraged to support the band as volunteers pass throughout the crowd accepting donations on their behalf.
“The Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe played a huge role in the development of our nation,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and member of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association. “What better place to celebrate our nation’s birth than here on the polo field with great music, family fun, good food and fireworks.”
Patriotism at The Post is organized by the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association and is free to attend. A $5 per car donation is asked to park on the polo field to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Local businesses supporting Patriotism at The Post are NGEMC Operation Round-Up and First Volunteer Bank. Concessions include barbecue, hot dogs, drinks, Repici Ice, cotton candy, kettle corn and pork rinds. Liberty Baptist Church is sponsoring kid’s activities and games and Apex Inflatables will have bounce houses for the kids to enjoy for a charge. CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is providing shuttle service for those who need extra help getting onto the polo field.