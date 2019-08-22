The big day is almost upon us -- Labor Day in the Streets in Fort Oglethorpe.
By now, almost everyone has probably seen an article in the newspaper, the banner across Lafayette Road, a billboard, or an announcement on Facebook about the Sept. 2 event.
Now is time to put it on your calendar and make sure your family, friends and neighbors know about it.
There’s going to be food, music, a cruise-in, a Little Miss Labor Day pageant, antique tractors, a corn hole tournament, activities for kids and more than 60 arts and crafts, food and other vendors. It might be a good time to do a little holiday shopping -- find one-of-a-kind gifts.
Just in case you need a little more incentive, here you go. Think burgers, hot dogs, pork skins, Mexican, popcorn, water ice, lemonade, iced tea, watermelon and sweets. In addition to all that, there will be vendors selling jams, jellies, breads, gluten-free and sugar-free foods, and fruits and vegetables.
Look for these folks for munchies to eat while you enjoy the sights, sounds and activities: Up N Smoke BBQ, Georgia Lemonade Smasher, Rita's Italian Ice & Pork Skins, Angie’s Sugar Shack, The Kettlecorn Man, LFO FFA serving hot dogs, Liberty Fort Oglethorpe Student Ministry serving hamburgers, Sugar B's Tea Bar, La Familia Mexican Restaurant and Celebrate Recovery serving sliced watermelon.
On the artistic/creative end, you’ll find custom, collegiate and military boulders, hand-painted gourds, face painting, jewelry, T-shirts, spices, extracts, soaps, bath bombs, salt bars, lotions, wallets, hair bows, snap accessories, wood pens, knives, bowls and carvings, cast iron products, alpaca yarn, wood toys, warmers, wax melts, refashioned denim, nail covers, Mary Kay cosmetics, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Avon, Usborne books, clothing, stuffed animals, wind chimes, faith-based jewelry, movies, crocheted and embroidered items, home décor, financial advice, travel information, information about low-cost spay and neuter, and more.
Entertainment will include Austin Zachary, Midnight Promise and Leap of Faith Dance Studio.