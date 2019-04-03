The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe’s Distinguished Service Awards luncheon will celebrate the event’s 12th anniversary on May 1 by recognizing Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk and Walker County community leader Eddie Upshaw.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes the outstanding career, community and civic contributions made by the honorees and the positive impact they have on bettering our community.
Kiwanis is an international service organization dedicated to helping change the world, one child and one community at a time.
“The beauty of the Distinguished Service Award is that we bring the community together to celebrate the honorees and recognize their accomplishments,” Club President Dan Nichols said. “It really is a feel-good event that the community, our club members and guests look forward to.”
Gary Sisk
Sisk was raised in the Lakeview community of Catoosa County. He is a graduate of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School and attended West Georgia College and Georgia Northwestern.
Sisk began his emergency services career almost 30 years ago with the Post Volunteer Fire Department, became an emergency medical technician and worked a full-time position with a local ambulance service. In 1989 Sisk went to work with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department as a detention officer on the night shift while still working as an EMT during the day.
Gradually decreasing his time as a volunteer fireman and EMT, he focused more on his law enforcement career, working his way through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Department and ran for sheriff when the sheriff at the time decided to retire. Sisk was elected and took office Jan. 1, 2013. Sisk is a POST-certified general instructor and founding member of the Tennessee Valley Regional Communication System utilized by all emergency services in Northwest Georgia.
Since becoming sheriff, he has focused on rehabilitation while remaining aggressive with crime prevention and apprehension. Sisk partnered with Georgia Northwestern and started the first GED program in the jail and has brought in other organizations such as Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, The Transformation Project and Project Change.
Sisk believes that investments in young children’s lives are imperative to facilitate a better future for all. This is evident by the number of community service organizations Sisk is active with and that most serve children.
Sisk and his wife Meredith have been married for 25 years and have two daughters, 17-year-old Jessica and 10-year-old Madison.
Edward 'Eddie' Upshaw
Upshaw was born and raised in the Kensington, Ga., community, graduating from Chattanooga Valley High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. He graduated from Chattanooga State College, where he received his associates degree in civil engineer.
He worked in his family’s construction business and while under contract with North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (NGEMC) was offered a job as a heavy equipment operator by Jim Young. The pay was better as a lineman, so he changed careers and worked his way up through the ranks to become a supervisor. Upshaw led many NGEMC crews out of town to respond to disasters such as Hurricane Hu-go and Katrina. He retired after 42 years of service as a service lineman and trouble shooter supervisor at NGEMC.
Upshaw grew up in and has always attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, currently serving as a trustee. His love for his church can be seen in his everyday life and dedication to community service. He’s a member of the Chickamauga Lions Club where he served as president 10 times and zone chair.
His community service includes serving as a founding member for Habitat for Humanity, North Georgia YMCA, Family Crisis Center and the Cottage. His interest in community health and economic development led him to volunteer for several organizations including Georgia Public Health Association, Lookout Mountain Community Services and Walker County Chamber of Commerce. Upshaw has been recognized as Walker County Citizen of the Year, Walker County Patriot Citizen of the Year, YMCA Volunteer of the Year and Chickamauga Lions Club Member of the Year.
Happily married to Debby for forty years, they live in Chickamauga and are the proud parents of Katie and Conner.