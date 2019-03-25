On Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host a special one-hour ranger-led program examining the ways in which soldiers physically prepared for, and exerted themselves during, the Battle of Chickamauga. This free program will take place behind the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center
Today, Chickamauga Battlefield is 5,300 acres of wooded public land containing over 50 miles of trails and quiet roads. As a result, it is a popular destination for both runners and walkers, and the park is even the site of two major running events in the region — the Chickamauga Chase and the Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon. Many of those who utilize the park for their own physical fitness would be surprised to learn how much they have in common with soldiers who fought here in September 1863.
Join us for this special hands-on presentation to learn about physical training, technical clothing, and nutrition utilized by Civil War soldiers at the Battle of Chickamauga, as well as several historic “runs” undertaken by units during the battle. This program will be stationary, so participants do not have to be runners to participate. However, after the program’s conclusion, there will be a 3.5-mile group jog (all paces welcome) following the route of one regiment’s attack at the Battle of Chickamauga.