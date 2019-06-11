First Baptist Church Fort Oglethorpe (FBCFO), 2645 LaFayette Road, announces plans for the annual Women’s Ministry Luncheon, to be held at the church on Saturday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The theme this year will be “A Mission to Haiti.” Speakers will be Belinda Crisman and her husband Dr. Alan Crisman, with the Friends of Momance Foundation.
Seven years ago this impoverished Haitian village was filled with children who could not attend school due to the cost and distance required to walk to school. With the help of Friends of Momance , a school has been built and dental/medical supplies provided monthly.
FBCFO has also been collecting cereal boxes to send to another Haitian group, called The Apparent Project, which takes the boxes and makes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, key rings and more to sell and provide a consistent income for the artisans and quality care for their children. It also helps provide an opportunity for their children to get an excellent education.
There will also be a box of handmade items for sale. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be twofold — all items sold will enable the Women’s Ministry to send money back to the artisans at The Apparent Project, and to give funds to Friends of Momance to help further their mission.
Attend the luncheon to learn more about these worthy missions and for great food, fellowship, and door prizes. Tickets are $15 each and are required to be purchased in advance at the church office at 706-866-0232 or from Laura Jones at 423-605-1816. Deadline for ticket purchases is July 12. Childcare will be provided for children up to the age of 7, but you must advise if this service will be required at the time of ticket purchase.