The red imported fire ant is no stranger to most, not for long anyway. Their stings inflict quite the pain. Their mounds are gone and then they are back.
Successful control is possible. Practices that lead to mound reduction and elimination in lawns and landscapes are not that difficult.
Current fire ant treatment methods will be discussed and demonstrated by Walker County Extension Agent Wade Hutcheson on Tuesday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
The class is offered free of charge.
To sign-up please call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
For more information contact Walker County Extension at 706-638-2548 Email: uge1295@uga.edu or visit www.ugaextension.com/walker.