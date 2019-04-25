The Festival of Wreaths is going on now through May 9 at the LaFayette Library.
The public can bid on 15 donated wreaths. All seasons are represented in the collection of wreaths on display. Bidding is going on now during regular library hours.
The highest bidder will be notified on Friday, May 10.
The Festival of Wreaths is a fundraiser for the Friends of the LaFayette Library.
For more information about the Festival of Wreaths or the Friends of the Library, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099.