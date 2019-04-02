The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Chattooga & Catoosa Counties raised more than $22,000 on the evening of March 30 during its annual mystery dinner show fundraiser.
The event, which was held at the Walker County Civic Center, featured a Saturday Night Live-like comedy show with music, dancing, and lots of laughs.
“We had approximately 300 people in attendance this year, and I think everyone had a great time with all the laughter,” said Crisis Center Director Kristy Lawson.
The event helps the Center raise money for the services it provides to local victims of domestic violence.
Lawson says the event raised $14,050 between table sales, sponsorships, and the silent auction, plus an additional $8,111 in in-kind donations for a total tally of $22,160.
“The community really showed their support for The Family Crisis Center with their donations, table sponsorships, and attendance,” Lawson said.
More than 20 community players came together to perform the mystery comedy show, many of whom are elected officials, law enforcement members, and educators including Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Bruce Coker with the Walker County Sheriff’s Dept., Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris, Walker County School Superintendent Damon Raines, Catoosa County Commissioner Jim Cutler, Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood, Ringgold city employee Dexter Coley, Fort Oglethorpe City Council lady Paula Stinnett, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce President Amy Jackson, Greg Jackson of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Shanda Reese of Reece Enterprises, Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullender, David Betty, Marcy Muller with Georgia Legal Services, Sarah Morris with Bowers and Gibson, Walker County Probate Judge Christy Anderson, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Supreme Court Judge Brian House, LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold, Richard Marable with McDonald’s community relations, and DJ Bobby Daniels with J103.
Lawson said October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which means the Family Crisis Center will plan events for that month that could include a 5K race, and the Center’s annual Tea and Trends Fashion Show.
“Of course, we look forward to our mystery dinner show event each year and can’t wait to start planning for March 2020,” Lawson said. “It just amazes me how the community comes together and shows their support for this organization.”