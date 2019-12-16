Editors note: This article is part of a series on helping hands in the community.
For children and families coming out of domestic abuse situations, the holidays can be a challenging time for upholding old traditions, creating new traditions and maintaining a sense of normalcy.
For this reason, circumstances begin to warm up at the Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga counties.
The Family Crisis Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting domestic violence victims. During the winter, the nonprofit hopes to normalize Christmas for some of the women and children who benefit from and receive their services.
“We want to make the season as normal as possible and do what anybody would do at home,” program director Tracy Winget said.
The Crisis Center has done anything from taking the children to Christmas parades and meeting Santa Claus, to helping the families acquire sponsors.
“We adopt all of our families out for Christmas,” Winget said. “We go out to anyone who has been to the shelter this year, and we send letters to ask what their children would like for Christmas, and we get sponsors per child who buy for that child for Christmas.”
The same process occurs for families who are currently utilizing the shelter.
“In here, it’s the same process,” she continued. “We wrap the gifts, and they’re handed out here at the center. Sometimes mom wants to wrap the gifts herself, which gives another layer of normalcy.”
The shelter tailors its approach depending on what mothers want to do.
“Sometimes we just stick them (gifts) under the tree in the living room, and they can wake up and open gifts whenever,” she said. “Sometimes everyone in here all wants to open their gifts at one time all together. Some moms want to bring the gifts to their room and open them privately with their child.”
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.
During the holidays, the effects of these occurrences are often intensified due to an upheaval of former family traditions. This, as officials from the Family Crisis Center have emphasized, is why sponsor support is so important.
“We want to make Christmas as normal as possible,” Winget concluded. “We especially appreciate the community support; we wouldn’t have Christmas without all our sponsors.”