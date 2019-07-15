Erik Ragan of Ringgold has been selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Georgia Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.
He is one of three recipients of the 2019 Georgia Farm Bureau UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarships for Agriculture. This scholarship is offered to students at the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine who plan to offer veterinary services to horses, livestock and other food animals.
Ragan, the son of Randy and Sandy Ragan, graduated from UGA in 2017 with bachelor’s degrees in agribusiness and animal science. He is a student member of the American Embryo Transfer Association, the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Christian Veterinary Fellowship and the Student America Veterinary Medical Association. He is a rising junior at the UGA CVM in Athens.
“The GFB Scholarship for Agriculture is one of the ways Georgia Farm Bureau contributes to the development of the future leaders of Georgia Agriculture,” said GFB President Gerald Long. “We’re happy to help them prepare for their careers in agriculture.”