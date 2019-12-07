Hundreds of people lined Nashville Street in Ringgold Friday night, Dec. 6, to take part in the city's annual Down Home Christmas Parade and festivities.
The event, which included the parade, the Christmas Expo at the historic Depot, and visits with Santa Claus and a light show at The Ringgold Market, was a big hit with residents and their families who were able to kick off the Christmas season in grand fashion.
The light show and entertainment at The Ringgold Market was a lot of fun for festival-goers, as was the Christmas Expo, which showcases vendors dealing in a variety of Christmas items and decor.
"Our grandkids loved the parade and were so happy to see Santa," said Catoosa County resident Vicki Miller. "This is one of our favorite things about Ringgold -- being able to come spend a night downtown with our family doing Christmas stuff."