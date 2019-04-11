Self-driving cars might once have seemed like a futuristic concept that may never come to fruition, but the future is now.
In 2018, Waymo, once known as the Google self-driving car project, launched its commercial self-driving car service in Phoenix.
While it’s not widely available and safety protocols, including the presence of human safety operators behind the wheel, are in place, Waymo has made it possible for people to pay for self-driving car rides.
Tech industry insiders note that Google’s fellow tech giants, including Apple and IBM, also are working on self-driving car services.
And much like many things in the tech industry, the self-driving car market figures to evolve rapidly, making it seem as though the availability of self-driving cars became widespread overnight.
However, today’s self-driving vehicles are the byproduct of years of research and sizable financial investments.
For example, a little more than a decade ago, Darpa, the experimental laboratory of the Pentagon, hosted the Urban Challenge at an Air Force base in Southern California.
At that event, which was one of a handful sponsored by the United States military, several driverless vehicles traversed real traffic conditions.
That showcase was an integral component of the foundation of the modern self-driving car industry.