This is a story from my series of locally-based fictional ghost stories. Enjoy...
September 14, 2012. Five days before the 149th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga, Georgia. Civil War, in case you’re rusty on your history. War Between the States, in case you’re particular about your terminology.
It’s a Friday, and I park my old white clunker in a little four-spot nook inside the sprawling battlefield dedicated to the conflict and set out on foot toward a favorite walking area.
The place is humming with preparations for the annual re-enactments. This year is rehearsal for next year’s giant 150th.
Aside from all the re-enactors dressed in outrageously hot, often wool, uniforms, there’s the usual assortment of spandex-clad joggers and cyclists, Bermuda-shorts-clad dog-walkers and strollers, and vehicled tourists pointing out their windows at every monument as if it was a world landmark.
And me, in my long, breezy dress, floppy straw hat and pink sneakers.
There’s a nice, steep hill in the park that goes by the name of Snodgrass -- after a family who lived in the vicinity before a couple of generals decided to wage a bloody battle on their farm. Longstreet and Thomas were the generals -- Reb and Yank, respectively.
Thomas was on the run, Longstreet after him, but Thomas did such a good job of turning Longstreet back down the hill over and over that he became known as the Rock of Chickamauga. Nevertheless, Longstreet won, but he didn’t get a nickname. Go figure.
Anyway, I reach the foot of the hill and begin the serious part of my evening constitutional. It’s a steep hill, flanked on either side by woods and for a space, on one side, by the field where most of the fighting occurred so long ago.
I take a deep breath and start my ascent, nodding at runners and bikers on their way down. More than a few folks pass me going up -- I’m no speed walker.
At the halfway point, I stop to catch my breath and watch a tractor rolling hay in the field that once ran with blood. It’s an odd field -- one big downward-sloping pasture bound on three sides by forest and on the fourth by the road upon which I walk, a small, eerie, empty cabin sits at its crest and very near the woods, just a few feet from the point I’ve reached.
Past the cabin, on up to the top, around the loop, down again. An easy pace… I find the hill one of the more peaceful places in the park – there’s a soulful quietness about it and I like to take the time to absorb it.
Dusk is setting in as I reach the foot of the hill. The flock of joggers and cyclists is thinning out, all on their way down. But I take a deep breath and prepare for round two. Up and down the hill twice is my minimum goal. I got a late start this day, but no matter… one more time it will be.
I make it back to the top in better shape than my first trip, which is strangely often the case. On my way down, a ranger passes me in his truck. He’s going up. He loops at the top and passes me again heading back down and waves.
Not until I reach the bottom do I realize he was doing a bedtime check -- a metal gate, just a bar, really, has been closed to block traffic till morning. But I’m not traffic and I’m on a roll, energized by my success and the solitude. I decide to go for a third round.
Maybe three-quarters of the way up, just past the field and the cabin, where the woods begin again and get denser, it starts to feel creepy. Dusk has taken a distinct step toward dark and every sound is amplified, at least in my mind.
To the west, the sun sinks into its last throes of setting, painting low clouds deep pinks and oranges and yellows. Bats flit here and there, shadows against the darkening sky. The park is completely void of humanity now, save me, and solitude is giving way to isolation.
I consider turning and hurrying back to my car -- but I’m so close to three rounds. I press on, telling myself I’m being silly, that the only thing that’s changed is the amount of light in the sky. I round the loop and start back down again.
The sun has set fully now and the noises seem more pronounced. Leaves rustle, branches crackle. I peer into the woods, but the dark obscures distinct shapes. There will be some moonlight soon -- a breeze has kicked up and I know the cloud cover is shifting, but at the moment all is dark. I start to think about men dying, about men lying wounded and in pain, screaming and dying slow, agonizing deaths, crying out for mommas and wives and sweethearts, crying out in anger over the injustice and stupidity of it all. 4000 died here, I recall reading. 23,000 more wounded. The insanity of war…
I peer toward the field I can barely see, willing myself to imagine the tractor that’s no longer there. I think about my little store that caters to tourists just half a mile away, my dogs, the refreshing shower I’ll have when I get home. Dinner.
Then I hear it -- a groan. My hearts skips a beat then turns to hard thumping. It’s human – I feel sure of it. Again, the groan. Is it a trick -- some sicko trying to make me stop? I don’t think so. It sounds like real suffering. I’ve heard real suffering. I’ve suffered real suffering. I know it when I hear it. So I stop and peer into the dark woods.
Again, the groan, but weaker. “Who is it?” I whisper. And there’s a fearful silence. Not only does the groaning stop, but all of nature stops. Human words past the hour of humans. The animals stand still and listen. I listen, too. We’re all afraid.
Then quiet weeping, so sad, so hopeless that it breaks my heart, because I have wept those tears and I know them, too. I have lost what is dear to me and it has crushed me. The weeping I hear now is that kind and tears begin to slide down my cheeks. I’m impatient with myself and wipe them away.
A little louder I call, “Who’s there? What’s wrong?”
“Who are you?” asks a man’s voice, strained and grainy.
“I’m just someone who walks up here,” I reply. “Do you need help?”
“You’re a lady,” he says.
“Yes.” I confirm the obvious and feel a little more worried.
“Am I the only one left?” he asks.
What does he mean? “I don’t know,” I say. “Were you with a group?” He’s still in the woods and my fear is growing because he won’t show himself.
“I’m hurt,” he whispers, as if ashamed to admit it. “I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if I’m alive. Are you alive?”
Fear wraps its long, crawly fingers around my entire being. I swallow hard and call on whatever nerve I have left. “Yes, I’m alive. If you come out, I can get help for you.”
“Are you a Yank? You sound like one.”
“No, I’m not. I just want to help.”
“Are you a Reb?”
Okay, I think to myself, he’s a re-enactor, a really good one who’s having a grand old time pulling one over on me. I’ll be the butt of the jokes around the campfire tonight.
Then the moaning again – and again I know it’s real. He’s hurt, body and soul. But if it’s real, who is he? He can’t be a ghost. I don’t believe in them.
I ask, “Who are you? Can you walk? Is someone after you?”
“I don’t think anyone’s left to be after me,” he says, as if trying to grasp the meaning of his own observation. “They’re all gone, all but me. What am I?”
Chills run down my spine. Indeed, what is he? If he doesn’t know, what am I supposed to think?
The clouds have shifted and the moon is bright, though not full, and now I see movement, a man stumbling through the trees, bent double, holding one arm tight against his gut. I’m afraid, but I can’t move. I’m riveted to the spot. He trips and I step toward him.
Finally, I’m close enough to touch him, but I don’t.
He’s a ghastly sight. Thin gray skin, hollow, sad eyes, his clothes in tatters, the hand he holds to his stomach caked in dry blood. He’s wounded. He needs help. But he is not human as I had believed. And yet he is.
As he steps from the woods he moans loudly and deeply and I jump, though I do not mean to. He smiles sadly, “I scare myself as much as I scare you. What day is it?”
“The 14th of September,” I say.
He looks confused. “We fought here the 20th day. I was shot. I was…”
I force myself to look at him, at his translucence and grayness, at his blood and his pain. “The year is 2012,” I tell him.
He looks incredulous. He is speechless. He falls to the ground and I reach out instinctively and touch him. He is flesh, yet not. I place my hand lightly on his shoulder, because he feels so fragile, then under his arm and help him to his feet. He looks into my eyes and the gratitude is tangible – the appreciation of not just help but acknowledgement of his existence, his humanity. He is human, even as he is not.
He leans against me and now I wonder what I should do. Call for help? Walk him to my car and drive him to a hospital? But is he alive? If he’s not alive, what does he need, what does he want? Why him and not hundreds of others fatally wounded on this ground? Why me and not thousands of others who have traversed this hill over 150 years? I don’t believe, yet here is evidence before my eyes.
We walk slowly, down the hill, he leaning on me, me holding him up ever so gently. We maneuver around the bar blocking the road and start toward my parking spot. A ranger approaches and stops. Is everything okay, he asks. I nod. He moves on. He didn’t see.
We reach my car and the soldier lets me help him in. My hands are deep red with his crusty, sweaty blood. He trusts me, I realize, and I am overwhelmed by it. I drive, slowly, slowly, slowly. I go where my heart tells me to go – home -- to the place where I find peace, where the husband I’ve lost knew peace, where there lived love.
I help him out of my car and up the steps of my big wood porch and into my home. I guide him to a chair in my kitchen and I fold a towel and slip it under the hand that holds his stomach. I gently wash his grimy face.
He cries and I hold his head against me and cry with him. When he has spent his loneliness, I help him to my bed and sit beside him, holding his hand, until he sleeps. I watch as his breathing becomes shallow. As dawn approaches, he becomes still. He has found his peace. It was love he needed, someone to be with him as he passed from this life to the next.
I arrange his dirty uniform as best I can and kiss his wispy brow, then go outside and deep into my woods to a small clearing. There I dig a grave. His body is light -- so very light. I bury him without a box -- and I weep at his graveside. I weep the tears of his mother and his father and all the people who surely loved him. And I weep my own tears, for I loved him, too, if only for a short hour.