Hamilton Medical Center’s (HMC) annual “For Her” women’s event will combine varied aspects of health and wellness with fun and pampering. The event is free.
“For Her” is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
Screenings will include: cholesterol, glucose, thyroid, vision, arthritis, balance, blood pressure, hearing, colon cancer, carpel tunnel and breast exam.
The event will also include, disaster preparedness, mini massages, nail painting, acupuncture, fitness demonstrations, facial treatments, beauty services, food, giveaways and door prizes.
Medical providers and staff will be available to provide health information. Topics will include: varicose veins, osteoporosis, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, nutrition, mental health, heart disease, stroke, spinal pain, primary care and more.
“Common Cancers in Women – Risk Assessment, Genetic Testing and Survivorship,” a physician health lecture, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Providers will include Mitchell Berger, MD, MMM, Hamilton Cancer Institute; Lisa Duhaime, MD, Hamilton Cancer Institute; and Eric Manahan, MD, MBA, FACS, Hamilton Physician Group – General Surgery.
All activities, services and giveaways will be available while supplies last and time permits. Those who register and attend the event will receive a free gift.
“We planned the For Her event to be fun and relaxing in addition to important health information and screenings,” said Rachel Ogle, community outreach manager for Hamilton. “We’re excited to host this event again. Many women have told us how much they enjoy it.”
To receive assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids during this event, please indicate when registering.
Registration began on April 1 and typically fills up quickly. Please visit hamiltonhealth.com/forherevent or call 706-272-6114 to register or for more information.