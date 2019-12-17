A Northwest Georgia area corn and soybean production meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olim Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. Bartow County Extension will host UGA specialists presenting topics including: corn and soybean plant disease management, weed management, insect pest management and agronomic practices. Pesticide credits will also be offered. Pre-registration (lunch included) is due to Bartow County Extension by Jan. 30. There is no cost for the update. To register or for more information contact Bartow Extension at 770-387-5142 or uge1015@uga.edu.

