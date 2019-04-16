The low-income home energy assistance program, which is administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, will open a cooling program to “homebound” and “elderly” households on May 1.
“Homebound” households are those in which every member is confined to the home because of medical conditions or disabilities.
“Elderly” households are those in which every member is aged 65 years or older. If anyone in the household is under age 18 and all the other household members are 65 or older, that household will meet the definition of “elderly.”
All other households who wish to apply for the cooling program will be able to do so beginning June 1.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for the home directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must bring their most recent electric bill, heating bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D, and/or alien status. In addition, “elderly” households must provide proof of age for all household members.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of cooling their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action Inc. receives the funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a “first-come, first-served” basis while the funds last.