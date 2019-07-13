Her husband Rev. Willie Womble passed away in June last year. This, Priscilla Womble said, "is the first time Willie wasn't here (for the community event)."
Priscilla teared up, but then smiled and said: "This is a nice gift. I'm really, really surprised by all the people that came," referring to the large crowd gathered Saturday, July 13, for the Community Fun Day event in LaFayette sponsored by the "Let's Make a Difference" organization her husband founded.
According to the late reverend's widow, Willie had labored alongside Jeff Davis and all the volunteers who gave of their time and resources to partner with them to help others.
In addition to paying tribute to her husband by honoring his memory through the continued carrying out of his ministry work, the event's theme was "to recognize all the volunteers, everyone who has done anything to help this 'Let's Make a Difference' organization," Jeff Davis said.
"We really appreciate you," Davis told the senior volunteers that had been given a designated place of honor in the gym of the Lowell Green Community Center in LaFayette, where the activities were taking place.
One senior couple, Flossie & J.L. Burse, both 91 years old, are the "oldest couple alive in the group and they have been married for 63 years," according to the pastor of New Baptist Christian Fellowship Church.
Another senior couple of volunteers who were honored during the community event was Doris and John Jelks, who had been serving others literally and figuratively from the kitchen of the organization for about 5 to 10 years, according to John.
Yet another senior, 84-year-old Katherine Stevenson, arrived with her daughter. Stevenson was smiling and eager to get inside, where she sat in a place of honor as well, recognized for her outstanding service to the organization, too.
Music for the event was provided by musician Kentrell Gladden, of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves in a musical capacity as well.
One passerby commented on his astonishingly beautiful voice, while another said, "And he can play the keyboard, too. Just listen to him."
One senior guest in attendance, the one who bore a resemblance to Diana Ross, was having a birthday today, according to Mrs. Womble.
She made mention of it to the crowd as Ms. Susie arrived, and the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to her.
When asked who had paid for all the free food and equipment to be used for the one-day fun community event, Mrs. Womble said that the food "was donated by different people here (and) all the equipment that you see was paid for by "Let's Make a Difference."
There was no entrance fee or food purchase cost for the one-day community event, which was open to everyone.
Mrs. Womble said that the organization is attempting to keep up the work her late husband had been committed to do in his community.