Members of the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe enjoyed an update on the various programs offered and achievements of the students of Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) by Dr. Heidi Popham, president, at a luncheon meeting held Sept. 6 at Park Place Restaurant.
With more than 23 years of service, Popham became the first female president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College on June 16, 2019.
Popham said that GNTC has six campuses — Catoosa County Campus, Floyd County Campus, Gordon County Campus, Polk County Campus, Walker County Campus and Whitfield County Campus — with an enrollment of 6300 students.
For the fifth consecutive year, GNTC ranks as a top college for the dual enrollment program. GNTC had the second highest number of dual enrollment students in the state, with 2,248 students for the academic year 2018.