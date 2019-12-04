This year’s Cocoa with Santa made Christmas wishes come true for 176 kids and kids at heart. The event raised $250 for the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library.
Thanks to donations from the Friends of the Library and the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the event only cost families $5 to attend.
Friends of the Library President Rachel Oesch Willeford said the volunteers made the difference.
“Santa Mary and Mrs. Claus worked the event for free,” Willeford said. “Lots of middle and high school volunteers helped with the event and as always the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the Friends of the Library made sure the event ran smoothly.”
Willeford said plans are already in the works for next year.
“This is one of the most popular events that the Friends host and we will definitely do another Cocoa with Santa next year,” she said.
For more information about Cocoa with Santa or the Friends of the LaFayette Walker County library, contact Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.