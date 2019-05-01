UGA Extension booth at Clean Catoosa 2019

Among the many organizations that set up activities at Clean Catoosa 2019 were the Catoosa branch of the University of Georgia Extension Office and the North Georgia Animal Alliance.

 LIFT Youth Center

On April 27, 287 men, women and children from 17 non-profit organizations, 15 local companies, two cities, one county, and the general public came together to clean up and beautify their community at the first annual Clean Catoosa event, organized by LIFT Youth Center of Ringgold. They included people from:

Non-profits and organizations

LIFT Youth Center

Wild Trails

WaterWays

Lionhearts Fitness & OCR

Georgia Hope

UGA Extension (Ag and 4-H)

North Georgia Animal Alliance

Lookout Mountain Community Services

The Cottage

Girl Scouts of America

Cub Scouts of America

Ringgold High School Football

Ringgold High/Ringgold Middle School Band

Trans4formed Extreme Leadership

Limestone Valley RC&D

Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council

Rockbridge Ringgold

Local government

City of Ringgold

City of Fort Oglethorpe

Catoosa County Parks and Recreation

Catoosa County Public Works

Catoosa County Library

Catoosa County Fire Department

Catoosa County Conservation District

Catoosa County Trans-Aid

Companies

Ringgold Telephone Company

Our House Studios

Pinkston's Complete/Pathways Guiding

First Volunteer Bank

Georgia Farm Bureau, Catoosa County

Hudson Construction Co

Teems Electric

NextHome Plus

Home Depot

Fragrant Acres Butterfly Farm

Blue Mountain Yoga

True Life Chiropractic

Fairway Outdoors

Clumpies Ice Cream

Lifestyle Cuisine

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

Tags