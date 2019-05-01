On April 27, 287 men, women and children from 17 non-profit organizations, 15 local companies, two cities, one county, and the general public came together to clean up and beautify their community at the first annual Clean Catoosa event, organized by LIFT Youth Center of Ringgold. They included people from:
Non-profits and organizations
LIFT Youth Center
Wild Trails
WaterWays
Lionhearts Fitness & OCR
Georgia Hope
UGA Extension (Ag and 4-H)
North Georgia Animal Alliance
Lookout Mountain Community Services
The Cottage
Girl Scouts of America
Cub Scouts of America
Ringgold High School Football
Ringgold High/Ringgold Middle School Band
Trans4formed Extreme Leadership
Limestone Valley RC&D
Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council
Rockbridge Ringgold
Local government
City of Ringgold
City of Fort Oglethorpe
Catoosa County Parks and Recreation
Catoosa County Public Works
Catoosa County Library
Catoosa County Fire Department
Catoosa County Conservation District
Catoosa County Trans-Aid
Companies
Ringgold Telephone Company
Our House Studios
Pinkston's Complete/Pathways Guiding
First Volunteer Bank
Georgia Farm Bureau, Catoosa County
Hudson Construction Co
Teems Electric
NextHome Plus
Home Depot
Fragrant Acres Butterfly Farm
Blue Mountain Yoga
True Life Chiropractic
Fairway Outdoors
Clumpies Ice Cream
Lifestyle Cuisine