The annual Clayton Bell scholarship reception for the Marsh House student internship program took place Sunday afternoon, March 17, at the Marsh House.
Student interns for 2018-19 — Isabel Dickson, Ridgeland High, and Penelope Hobbs, LaFayette High — shared about their historical research projects.
They studied the script for leading tours with accurate information on the Marsh family and house, assisted with Candlelight Tours, and Heritage Day.
Dickson wrote a research paper on Christmas music of the 1800s and arranged for the Ridgeland Chorus to sing during the December Candlelight Tours in 2018.
Hobbs wrote a paper on Victorian mourning customs.
David Boyle explained the origins of the scholarship program, and Damon Raines, Walker County schools superintendent, brought words of encouragement for the interns.
More than $1,250 was collected in donations to support the program.
Delightful refreshments were provided, with décor for St. Patrick’s Day by Phyllis Bell Ratledge and Diann Shields Bell, family of Clayton Bell.
Additional donations may be mailed to the Marsh House of La Fayette, PO Box 722, La Fayette, GA 30278